Monday, September 22nd, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, September 22nd, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Special regulations floated for Philadelphia game land

State Game Land 339 lies within Philadelphia’s city limits, just off U.S. Route 1 – a busy, heavily traveled area where green space is at a premium. (File photo by Christine Thomas)

Harrisburg — Many state game lands are special in their own ways. Few are unique for the same reasons that make 17.88-acre State Game Land 339 in Philadelphia different, though.

That might lead to a name change and some special regulations.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, at their recent quarterly meeting, gave preliminarily approval to a measure renaming State Game Land 339 as Poquessing Creek Wildlife Management Area.

The change, if given final approval at a subsequent meeting, would make the parcel the Game Commission’s third official wildlife management area, joining Middle Creek WMA in Lancaster and Lebanon counties and Pymatuning WMA in Crawford County.

Unlike other game lands, WMAs typically are governed by special regulations.

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Notes off a soiled cuff: Should kids under age 7 really get tags under Pennsylvania’s Mentored Hunting Program?

Invasive flathead catfish now the apex predator in Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna River

Pennsylvania Game Commission tracking EHD spread across state

The plan at Poquessing Creek WMA, in particular, is to allow public archery deer hunting, but by permit only. Those will be awarded by drawing each August.

Hunters awarded a permit will be allowed to hunt the WMA and portions of nearby Benjamin Rush State Park from elevated stands during designated one- to two-week periods between the onset of archery season in September and its close in January.

Five permits would be awarded per segment.

There’s no underestimating the opportunity that represents.

State Game Land 339 lies within Philadelphia’s city limits, just off U.S. Route 1 – a busy, heavily traveled area where green space is at a premium.

Yet hunting regularly occurs in the area. The Game Commission, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and various non-government partners conduct mentored hunts for first-time hunters in Benjamin Rush State Park and John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge.

Poquessing Creek WMA would give all hunting license buyers the chance to apply to hunt within Philadelphia. Managing that by permit will provide a better-quality experience, according to Peter Sussenbach, the Game Commission’s Southeast Region director.

“Hunters were absolutely ecstatic when we acquired this property because they know what an opportunity it represents in a metro area,” Sussenbach said.

“What we’re trying to do now is make sure they can hunt, and have a good hunt, but do so safely. It can be done, as our partnerships with other parks show.

We’re meeting hunters where they are, close to home and in areas with large populations of white-tailed deer.”

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.