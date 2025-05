His name was Mike.

He lived around Harrisburg in downstate Pennsylvania. Worked at the Nestle’s water plant in that area. That’s about all I knew about him. Well, that’s not entirely correct.

I knew that, like me, he was a serious turkey hunter. And we were hunting the same farm, at least for the first week of Pennsylvania’s spring gobbler season, when Mike would take some vacation time and come up to pursue longbeards with the same intensity as myself.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here