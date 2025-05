It rained hard on the Northeast Ohio Zone turkey hunters’ parade opening weekend and continued to dampen the season’s first several days as well.

And the rain was not being kind to the rest of the state’s wild turkey hunting cadre, either. Wild turkey hunters across Ohio have taken 12,451 birds so far during the 2025 spring season, the Ohio Division of Wildlife reported May 5.

