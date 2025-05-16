Justin Ulberg named Michigan’s Wildlife Officer of the Year

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Justin Ulberg has been named the 2024 Shikar Safari Michigan Wildlife Officer of the Year.

The annual award, presented to Ulberg at a recent meeting of the Michigan Natural Resources Commission in Lansing, is the highest state honor for conservation officers who demonstrate exceptional dedication to natural resources protection, law enforcement and community engagement.

Ulberg patrols Kent County, which offers both populated rural suburbs and expansive natural landscapes.

“CO Justin Ulberg’s commitment and dedication to our state have been nothing short of exemplary,” said Lt. Gerald Thayer, DNR district law supervisor based out of Plainwell. “He consistently steps up to take on assignments and leadership roles, including serving in multiple instructor positions and as a district recruiter. His strong work ethic and sound decision-making have not gone unnoticed. CO Ulberg is a tremendous asset to both our department and the people he serves each day.”

Ulberg demonstrates a high level of trust and professionalism within his community, navigating from Grand River fish patrols in downtown Grand Rapids to cold, rainy waterfowl patrols in rural fields.

In 2024, more than 170 tips reported through the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline (800-292-7800) listed Ulberg as the primary officer. This is in addition to the many tips reported directly to Ulberg.

Ulberg has strong relationships across a wide range of communities. He assists at police training programs through high school tech centers, attends events hosted by various outdoor groups, and volunteers to staff booths at hunting and fishing expos.

A member of the DNR Law Enforcement Division since 2014, Ulberg seamlessly serves many internal roles, including district recruiter, survival tactics instructor, Taser instructor, firearms instructor, field training officer and instructor at the CO training academy.

Peers describe Ulberg as an officer they can call anytime and who will be willing to drop what he is doing to get the job done successfully – which is reflected in his field work and investigations.

Ulberg has a Bachelor of Science degree in natural resource management from Grand Valley State University, where he played football. He also received an associate degree in criminal justice from the Grand Rapids Community College Police Academy.

Ulberg’s previous career experience includes working as a reserve deputy for the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and as a Kent County animal control officer.

Michigan conservation officers are fully licensed law enforcement officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety, and protect residents through general law enforcement and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve.

Learn more at Michigan.gov/ConservationOfficers and follow the weekly blog with updates from the conservation officer recruits in Training Academy No. 13, underway now in Lansing.