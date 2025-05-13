Push to map Great Lakes bottom moves with legislation

Two congressional representatives from Michigan – Republican Lisa McClain and Democrat Debbie Dingell – have re-introduced the Great Lakes Mapping Act.

The legislation would, according to an earlier introduction, allocate $200 million to map the Great Lakes bottoms by 2030. The bill would direct the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to conduct high-resolution mapping of the Great Lakes “to further understand the underwater environment of the Great Lakes’ lakebed,” per a Great Lakes Observing System release.

