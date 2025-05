Minnesota blew the lid off its previous record spring wild turkey harvest last year, and the first half of 2025 has kept pace with 2024.

My daughter, my dad, and I must’ve hit the midseason doldrums last weekend, however. Between a half-dozen sits, we heard one gobbler, and he was unimpressed with my calling. My daughter’s tag is good the entire season, and adults like me with unfilled tags may hunt season F from May 21 to May 31, so we’ll get out again.