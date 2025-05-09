Episode 71 — More turkey talk, and New York Outdoor News’ Person of the Year

Dan catches up on things thus far in the spring turkey season, including how hunters are faring with all the rain the Northeast has been getting. He also weighs in on the topic of shooting jakes. Also, Dan shares a few soundbites from his interview with Joe Rist, who is the 2025 New York Outdoor News Person of the Year. At his fly-shop in the Catskills, Rist does all he can to help U.S. Military veterans through fly-fishing.