Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman start the show with a Minnesota walleye opener preview, plus a breakdown (already!) on how waterfowl seasons will unfold this year. Then Sharon Stiteler, the Birdchick, drops in to talk spring migration. Linda Bylander joins the show to talk about her retirement as the Minnesota Becoming an Outdoors Woman coordinator, then Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with discussions on the new NRA President Bill Bachenberg, and overblown worries about black bears in northeast Iowa.
Episode 539 – Fishing opener, birdwatching, outdoors women programs, Iowa bears, new NRA president
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
There are new fishing regulations to brush up on ahead of Minnesota’s opener
With the Minnesota fishing opener Saturday, there are several new statewide and regional regulations that anglers should be mindful of
MN Daily Update: Join an astronomy club near you
In a recent “Star Watch” column from Bob Drieslein, he offers some advice for those who want to delve a
Older, wiser gobblers teach valuable lessons
A turkey hunt in Tennessee a few years ago proved one thing that I have long been a believer of