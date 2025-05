Responding to a recent story in Outdoor News about an odd-colored turkey caught on camera in the Grey Eagle area, reader Doug Wonders, of Motley, sent us a couple of photos he’s captured on trail camera of similarly unique birds – a tom from several years ago and a hen from this year.

The image of the tom was captured in 2014, and Wonders said that bird “was around for the summer and fall months and then disappeared.”

