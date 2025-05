A lot of folks end up with puppies in the springtime. Most of those pups turn out just fine, but it’s almost impossible to find a dog that doesn’t have a few quirks. This goes for chihuahuas that will never set foot on non-manicured lawns, as well as pointers and flushers destined for the wilds.

Following are three common issues that can spring up, and how to avoid them.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here