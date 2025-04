A deer taken this past season by a hunter in Adams County that later tested positive for CWD has greatly loosened what had been a tightly contained disease “hot zone” in northern Illinois.

If you consider the CWD deer found in the middle of Bureau County last year as the furthest south positive case, then the Adams County deer would be roughly 170 miles even further south. A previous positive case in southern Livingston County would be roughly the same distance.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here