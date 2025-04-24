Web author and book author Mike Joyner of the Turkey-Talk blog joins the podcast to talk about his new book, Tales from the Roost, Roost’n Time Tales, as well as the upcoming spring gobbler season. Joyner is getting ready to hunt in both Maine and New York this spring and shares some tactics for the early part of the season.
Episode 70 — Turkey Talk with Mike Joyner
