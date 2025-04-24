Big Marine Lake in Washington County is one of Minnesota’s best east metro lakes for panfish, bass

Even though Big Marine Lake is located in the heart of the Twin Cities east metro, its physical features might give you that “up-north” feel.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here