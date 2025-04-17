Chippewa National Forest puts in food storage order to reduce conflicts with bears

Cass Lake, Minn. — The Chippewa National Forest has put into place a Campground Food Storage Forest Order for all developed fee campgrounds.

The intent of the order is to reduce the steadily increasing number of human and bear interactions within developed campgrounds. The order will be effective each year from April 1 through November 30.

The order is necessary for the health and safety of the public and the protection of the bears. The public is asked to remember that bears can be dangerous and unpredictable. Never feed or approach a bear.

In accordance with 36 C.F.R. § 261.58 (cc) the closure order states, except while being prepared, consumed, or under on-site visual observance, all food, food containers, scented items (such as soap, lip balm, toothpaste) and refuse shall be stored in a closed, locked vehicle or camper constructed of solid, nonpliable material; in a rental cabin; in an Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee certified bear resistant container; or disposed of in a provided bear resistant trash receptacle.

Copies of the approved closure order are available at the Chippewa National Forest Supervisor’s Office in Cass Lake, and the Deer River, Blackduck and Walker Ranger Stations. A copy of the order is posted on the Chippewa National Forest website, and a link to the order is on the campground reservation system Recreation.gov.

In bear country, everyone must do their part to recreate safely by storing food and other attractants in bear-resistant containers at all times and dispose of trash in bear-resistant dumpsters. Additional safety tips include keeping a clean camp site, not storing food or any scented items in a tent, not leaving food unattended, and cleaning utensils and food prep area thoroughly after cooking. Bears are always searching for food, and they have great memories as to where they find it.

Chippewa National Forest is home to American black bears which are the most plentiful and widespread of the species of North American bears. Though black is indeed the most common color, they can range in color from jet black to cinnamon to white.

For additional information, please visit the Chippewa National Forest website.