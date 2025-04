In its most basic form, a jig consists of nothing more than a light wire hook molded into a shaped piece of lead or tungsten. The round jig is the most popular, but there are other options such as stand-up, pill-shaped, football-shaped, and jigs that have built-in weed guards.

They come in a range of sizes and colors to cover species from panfish to lake trout. Jigs likely have accounted for more fish being caught than any other technique.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here