As a mostly casual turkey hunter, it took me years to really grab onto the concept of scouting for turkeys. After all, they gobble, so they’ll tell you where they are, right? That’s true sometimes, but much is missed with that statement. For years, I would just head out during my turkey season and hope for the best.

During these years (which featured minimal success), I quickly came to realize that, despite turkeys having small brains, they’re pretty darn successful at surviving.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here