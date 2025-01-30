Iowa’s Ada Hayden Heritage Pond stocked with rainbow trout

Ames, Iowa – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released over 1,600 rainbow trout on Jan. 30 at Ada Hayden Heritage Park.

The winter community trout stocking at Ada Hayden Heritage Park was previously scheduled for Feb. 8.

Anglers 16 years and older must have a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10.

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but together, they can only keep one daily limit. Children can pay the trout fee, allowing them to keep their own daily limit.