Process your own venison and reap the rewards

The 8-point buck – a handsome specimen of a white-tailed deer – tapped out about 50 yards to my front in a cut alfalfa field.

With about 15 minutes of shooting time left on opening day several years ago at deer camp in north-central Minnesota, I’d placed one round from my trusty .243 into the unsuspecting animal’s boiler room. It dropped nearly where it had stood – a textbook clean kill. Truth is, a novice could have made that shot. About 20 minutes later, gutting gloves up to my elbows, day tiptoeing ever closer to night, I began field-dressing my deer when a good friend chimed in.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here