Ohio DNR reminds outdoor users how to stay safe during winter activities

Columbus — With winter settling in across the state, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) is reminding outdoor enthusiasts that “No Ice is Safe Ice” as part of its ongoing commitment to safety and education.

Frozen lakes, ponds, and rivers may appear inviting for recreational activities, but the ODNR urges all Ohioans to prioritize safety while enjoying winter pastimes.

“Ohio’s winters offer unique opportunities for outdoor recreation, but safety must always come first,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “Even when ice looks stable, conditions can change quickly, and no ice is entirely without risk. By staying informed and prepared, we can enjoy the season responsibly and reduce the likelihood of accidents.”

ODNR offers the following safety guidelines during the winter season:

Be mindful of conditions

Ice conditions can change rapidly due to fluctuating temperatures, flowing water beneath the surface, or snow cover. Warmer weather weakens ice and increases the likelihood of danger.

Wear proper safety gear

Dress in warm layers and wear a properly fitted life jacket. Carry essential safety items, including ice picks, rope, and a throwable flotation device, which can be lifesaving in an emergency.

Stay informed

Check local weather forecasts and ice conditions before planning activities. Pay attention to advisories or warnings issued by park officials or local authorities.



Avoid alcohol

Alcohol impairs judgment and increases the risk of accidents. Celebrate safely after returning from your activities, not while engaging in them.

ODNR emphasizes the importance of preparation, awareness, and caution during the winter season. By following these guidelines, Ohioans can make the most of winter recreation while minimizing risks associated with icy environments.

“Taking a moment to plan and prepare can make all the difference,” said Glen Cobb, chief of the Division of Parks and Watercraft. “Whether it’s packing safety gear or double-checking weather conditions, these simple steps can help protect lives and ensure everyone gets home safely after enjoying Ohio’s great outdoors.”