Though the prevalence remains low, chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Ohio has now expanded into Morrow County, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife.

An adult doe harvested by a hunter on Delaware Wildlife Area during gun season tested positive for the fatal malady, said Gary Comer, wildlife management supervisor for the Division of Wildlife in Central Ohio. The hunter had submitted the doe’s head for testing at one of the Division of Wildlife’s kiosks for voluntary testing, said Comer.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here