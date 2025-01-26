At long last, ice fishing occurring across most of Pennsylvania

The deep freeze of recent weeks had ice anglers across Pennsylvania dusting off the tip-ups, augers, and other gear they hadn’t used in at least two years.

And with more frosty weather in the forecast, hardwater action may have been just heating up.

“It’s shaping up to be a pretty good season,” Tackle Shack’s Mike Haraschak reported Jan. 17, when Tioga County lakes offered plenty of fishable ice. “People haven’t been able to ice fish much the past couple of winters, so everyone has the itch to go out.”

