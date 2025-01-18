Move to tip-downs to improve ice-fishing success

Tip-downs seem to be an under-utilized ice-fishing tool in Minnesota. But these passive fishing setups are dynamite for light-biting perch and crappies, and they can help you cover more water.

Perhaps the reason they haven’t caught on here is because ice anglers are allowed only two lines in Minnesota, compared with three lines in Wisconsin or four in North Dakota. Or maybe because winters here are too cold. Tip-downs work best when the temperature is above freezing. That said, you might consider adding them to your ice-fishing arsenal.

