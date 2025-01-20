Dan Ladd: Might there be a normal ice fishing season in New York?

I used to really be into winter. In fact, as soon as deer season was over, I would be breaking out the ice fishing gear, tuning up the cross-country skis and watching the weather forecast hoping for the snow and cold, all the while keeping in touch with my fishing and skiing partners as we awaited the arrival of winter conditions.
There hasn’t been too much of that in recent years, at least in my neck of the woods here in the Southeastern Adirondacks. However, there is snow in parts of New York, and as we’ve previously reported, some ice as well.