Pennsylvania camps to be offered for youth bowhunting

State College, Pa. — Raised at Full Draw will once again be offering youth bowhunting camps in Pennsylvania. Designed for the 11-17 year old age group, the camps will follow the curriculum of Today’s Bowhunter, which is the National Bowhunting Education Foundation’s manual.

Attendees will not only learn about archery and bowhunting, but earn their bowhunting education certificate as well. In addition, attendees may also earn their Pennsylvania Hunter-Trapper Education card.

The non-profit organization, founded in 2014, was created as a way to pass on knowledge of the outdoors to the next generation. Events are held in several states across the nation, and have been recently expanded to include Pennsylvania.

This year there will be three camps offered in the state: Camp 1 will be a day camp held in Wexford from June 11-13; Camp 2 will be an overnight camp held in Felton from June 19-22; Camp 3 also will be an overnight camp held in Loysville from June 26-29.

Attendees will learn how to shoot a compound bow, learn tracking skills, treestand set up and safety, ground blind set up, shot placement and more. The goal of the camps is not only to increase the skills of the young archers, but also to have them grow in appreciation for all things outdoors.

The camps are staffed by volunteers and certified instructors who will guide the campers every step of the way. Not only do they provide instruction, but they also pass on knowledge and skills learned through many years of bowhunting experience. This small group atmosphere offers the students a more hands on learning experience.

The camps are catching on quickly, and the organization has expanded its opportunities with both adult and family camps starting to appear, though not yet in this state.

For more information on the organization and all the facts about camp, visit raisedatfulldraw.com or visit them on Facebook.