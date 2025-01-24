Pennsylvania Game Commission euthanizes 600 geese in HPAI action

In an effort to stem the spread of avian influenza, the Pennsylvania Game Commission performed the massive euthanasia of snow geese at two sites in the greater Allentown area where the virus has resurged in recent weeks.

Nearly 600 migratory geese believed to have been infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza – often referred to as HPAI – were shot, and their carcasses removed, the week of Jan. 13 at two privately-owned quarries in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County and Lower Nazareth Township in Northampton County.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here