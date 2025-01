There is no way I would access a lake without my chartplotter. I remove the chartplotter from my boat in the autumn and install it on my ATV with a heavy-duty ball mount, plug in a 12 volt cord, and I’m good to go.

The chartplotter is an important safety item, especially when you’re heading onto a lake and, more importantly, when you’re returning back to the access. Here are some reasons why this item truly can be a lifesaver.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here