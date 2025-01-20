New York Mixed Bag: DEC announces late season pheasant stocking in Region 8

Bath, N.Y. — DEC recently announced the late-season pheasant stocking of approximately 670 additional adult ring-necked pheasants released on public lands open to hunting in Chemung, Steuben, Livingston, Ontario, and Yates counties. The stocked pheasants were provided by DEC’s Reynolds Game Farm in Ithaca.

Late-season pheasant hunting is a great way for new hunters to get involved in the sport, allows experienced hunters the opportunity to head afield after deer season has closed, and provides opportunities for both new and experienced hunters to gather outdoors with family and friends.

DEC Region 8 implemented the pheasant releases at the Big Flats Wildlife Management Area (WMA), Chemung County; Helmer Creek WMA, Steuben County; Hemlock-Canadice State Forest, Livingston County; High Tor WMA, Ontario County and Yates County; Honeoye Inlet WMA, Ontario County; and Pinnacle State Park, Steuben County.

A complete statewide list of pheasant release sites is available on DEC’s pheasant hunting web page.

Syracuse, N.Y. — Some of the bigger sport shows in New York are about to get underway, beginning with Wight Ox Enterprises’ Great New York Sportsman’s Expo, happening at the NYS Fairgrounds Jan. 24-26. New York Outdoor News will have a booth at this show where readers can renew or purchase a subscription. For more information on the Expo, including an updated seminar schedule, visit: www.newyorksportsmansexpo.com.

In the State Capitol, the Albany Gun Show returns Jan. 25-26 (not Jan. 24-25 as printed in the Jan. 10 issue on NYON) at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, in Albany. The show is now promoted by the New York State Sportsmen Association, who can be found on Facebook.

The following weekend, former Albany Gun Show promoter Sandy Ackerman of Midstate Arms Collectors will hold the Sidney Gun & Knife Show in Sidney, in Delaware County, on Feb. 2. That same date (Feb. 2), the Niagara Frontier Gun Shows will hold an event in Attica. Also, Feb. 1-2 is the New York Musky Expo at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel, in Celoron. More details on these and other events can be found on the Outdoor Calendar on Page 22.

Easement Protects 768 Acres In The Black River Valley, Herkimer County

Lake Placid, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and The Nature Conservancy recently announced the acquisition of a 768-acre conservation easement in Herkimer County through the state’s Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) Program. The WQIP funds projects that directly improve water quality or habitat; promote flood risk reduction, restoration, and enhanced flood and climate resiliency; or protect a drinking water source.

Known as the Ton-Ka-Wa property, the land was conserved through a conservation easement, allowing the property to remain under private ownership while being managed to protect clean drinking water. The conservation easement will be held and stewarded by the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust.

The Nature Conservancy received over $500,000 from DEC’s WQIP grant program to conserve properties for source water protection in the Black River Valley. A portion of the grant has been used to conserve a property within the town of Ohio to protect Hinckley Reservoir, a drinking water source for more than 125,000 New Yorkers.

DEC Completes Mohawk River Angler Creel Survey, Results Forthcoming

Albany — DEC’s Bureau of Fisheries has completed an angler (creel) survey on the Mohawk River extending from Rome to Waterford, which took place from May through October, 2024.

DEC staff conducted just over 2,000 interviews from more than 3,500 anglers at 42 fishing access sites. The most targeted sportfish was smallmouth bass. Walleyes, carp, northern pike, channel catfish and freshwater drum were also popular targets. Data from the survey are currently being analyzed, and a summary report of the survey should be finalized and available by summer, 2025.

Vermont Wildlife Officials Release Preliminary 2024 Deer Harvest Figures

Montpelier, Vt. — The final number of deer taken in Vermont’s 2024 hunting seasons will not be available for a few more weeks, but the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department says the final tally will be a little over 17,200 deer. The buck harvest will be a little over 9,200, which will be down from 2023 (9,848) and the previous 3-year average of 9,533. The final antlerless deer harvest will be around 8,000, which will be up from the previous 3-year average of 7,188.

“Season totals were mixed in 2024. The harvest during the November regular season was down about 10% from 2023, and this accounted for all of the decline in the total buck harvest,” deer project leader Nick Fortin said. “Harvests during every other season were up compared to 2023.”

The 2024 White-tailed Deer Harvest Report with final numbers will be on Fish and Wildlife’s website in early March. Beginning in late March, the department will be holding informational hearings to share biological information and to listen to any information people wish to share.