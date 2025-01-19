New York ECOs, Forest Rangers rescue ice-stranded moose on lake in the Central Adirondacks

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers teamed up to rescue a moose that had broken through the ice on Lake Abanakee, in Hamilton County.

On Jan. 16, Division of Law Enforcement Lieutenant Robert Higgins and ECO Alan Brassard responded to Lake Abanakee, just outside the Hamlet of Indian Lake, in the Central Adirondacks, after receiving a report that a moose had broken through the ice. The Officers arrived and observed the moose in the lake, surrounded by ice, and unable to get out.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here