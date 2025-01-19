Sunday, January 19th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Sunday, January 19th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

New York ECOs, Forest Rangers rescue ice-stranded moose on lake in the Central Adirondacks

The rescued moose stands to regain its energy after emerging from icy waters of Lake Abanakee in the town of Indian Lake, Hamilton County. (Photos and video courtesy of the New York DEC)

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reports that Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers teamed up to rescue a moose that had broken through the ice on Lake Abanakee, in Hamilton County.
On Jan. 16, Division of Law Enforcement Lieutenant Robert Higgins and ECO Alan Brassard responded to Lake Abanakee, just outside the Hamlet of Indian Lake, in the Central Adirondacks, after receiving a report that a moose had broken through the ice. The Officers arrived and observed the moose in the lake, surrounded by ice, and unable to get out. 

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?