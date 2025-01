We have a new feature in Ohio Outdoor News that I’d like to draw to your attention. There’s a new outdoor personality profile that’s in the spot that typically holds the Sounding Board in the print editions.

The Sounding Board isn’t going away, but we’re going to publish those in every other issue. In odd-numbered issues, we’ll publish the outdoor personality profile, highlighting and telling a bit about a person in Ohio who loves the outdoors.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here