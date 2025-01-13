U.S. Supreme Court rejects Utah case on transfer of federal lands

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a lawsuit by the State of Utah that sought to transfer 18.5 million acres of federal public lands to state control. The decision came in a brief order that read, “The motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied.”
The court did not elaborate, as is normal with such rulings.
Outdoors groups declared the dismissal of Utah v. United States a significant victory for conservationists and public land advocates who argued that the case posed a threat to America’s public lands system.