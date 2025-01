The first black bear known to ever have been harvested in Lancaster County, Pa., was killed illegally in Drumore Township in early December, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

John Stoltzfus, 47, of Drumore Township, is charged with the unlawful taking of wildlife and trespassing, according to citations filed with District Judge William Mankin II, of Quarryville. Stoltzfus faces fines of up to $1,200, with restitution to be determined.

