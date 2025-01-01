Wednesday, January 1st, 2025
Steve Pollick: New Year’s resolutions for the outdoorsman

After a recent plinking session, Steve Pollick introduced his grandson Patrick to the joys of tinned fish. The writer believes that mentors need to develop complete outdoorsmen, not just one who seeks the biggest fish or game. (Photo by Steve Pollick)

So, here we are, on the doorstep of the Brave New World of 2025. Time for well-meant New Year’s resolutions, including for outdoors folks.
For me, that means things like resolving to involve a young person in the outdoors – initially or more deeply. And I don’t mean more daddies sitting little 7-year-old juniors on their laps over bait in a ground blind or tree stand and doing everything but pulling the trigger on big bucks. Or handing them a bass rod with a 5-pounder on the line so little He or She can mug the camera with a Big One.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

