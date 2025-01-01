Steve Pollick: New Year’s resolutions for the outdoorsman

So, here we are, on the doorstep of the Brave New World of 2025. Time for well-meant New Year’s resolutions, including for outdoors folks.

For me, that means things like resolving to involve a young person in the outdoors – initially or more deeply. And I don’t mean more daddies sitting little 7-year-old juniors on their laps over bait in a ground blind or tree stand and doing everything but pulling the trigger on big bucks. Or handing them a bass rod with a 5-pounder on the line so little He or She can mug the camera with a Big One.

