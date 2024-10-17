When talking about a decoy spread for duck hunting, how many spinning-wing decoys is too many? How many is not enough? Tim Lesmeister offers his thoughts.
MN Daily Update: How many spinning-wing decoys should I use in my duck-hunting spread?
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Backyard and Beyond: From snakes to fungi
Yes, that is a timber rattlesnake in Joey Reichhoff’s photo, the reptile staying cool under a rock on the side
Plato, Madonna, and National Hunting and Fishing Day
Sept. 28 marked the 52nd National Hunting and Fishing Day, an annual event first proclaimed by President Richard M. Nixon
Minnesota’s latest WMA, Keystone Woods, called an ‘incredible’ property in the Twin Cities metro area
Minnesota’s newest and most publicized state wildlife management area is now open for business for fall hunting and other traditional