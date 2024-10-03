Nature Smart: Get to know the amazing black bear

We could see it moving through the tall, dull green grass of late summer, moving in our direction. I told our photography group to move back and prepare cameras. The bear was a big one. Next, I told the group: “For this image to work, we will need to get down low and switch from horizontal to vertical format.”
A minute later, my prediction was correct; it was walking straight at us. Using a long lens so we could keep a distance, our group captured some impressive images of a male American black bear. This specimen was well over 500 pounds and preparing for hibernation.