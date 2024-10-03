Nature Smart: Get to know the amazing black bear

We could see it moving through the tall, dull green grass of late summer, moving in our direction. I told our photography group to move back and prepare cameras. The bear was a big one. Next, I told the group: “For this image to work, we will need to get down low and switch from horizontal to vertical format.”

A minute later, my prediction was correct; it was walking straight at us. Using a long lens so we could keep a distance, our group captured some impressive images of a male American black bear. This specimen was well over 500 pounds and preparing for hibernation.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here