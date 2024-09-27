Search
Friday, September 27th, 2024
Leum wins Wisconsin DNR’s ’25 pheasant turkey stamp design contests

Robert Leum took first place in this year’s wild turkey and pheasant design contests in Wisconsin. (Photo credit: Robert Leum)

Madison — Robert Leum, of Holmen, doubled up on Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2025 wildlife stamp contest designs when he took first place in this year’s turkey and pheasant contests.

Jon Rickaby, of Suamico, took first place in the waterfowl design contest.

Talented artists from around Wisconsin submitted artwork for judging, which took place on Aug. 24 at the Wisconsin Waterfowl Expo in Oshkosh. The winning entries will be featured on the next editions of the turkey, pheasant, and waterfowl stamps.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

Wisconsin duck hunter kills Oneida County wolf in self defense

New DNR deer unit proposal on the table in Wisconsin

A 12-year-old boy fatally shoots a black bear mauling his father during a hunt in western Wisconsin

This year’s judges were: Cody Kamrowski, executive director of the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation; Nel Swenson, Wisconsin public policy chairman of Ducks Unlimited; and Johnny Behrendt, precision agriculture and conservation specialist of Northeast Wisconsin for Pheasants Forever.

Hunters are required to buy stamps to harvest these game birds each year, but anyone interested in supporting grassland, wetland and forest management activities may buy a stamp to support conservation in Wisconsin. Sales of these three stamps bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars annually for species management throughout the state, including habitat management, restoration, education, and research projects.

An electronic “stamp approval” is printed on the licenses of turkey, pheasant and waterfowl hunters at the time of purchase. Customers will not receive an actual stamp, except upon request. To get a physical copy of a stamp, visit the DNR’s web page on wildlife and fish collector stamps, or go to any open DNR service center.

What outdoor activities interest you?