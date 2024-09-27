Search
Friday, September 27th, 2024
Wisconsin duck hunter kills Oneida County wolf in self defense

Chase Melton, 19, of Sugar Camp, Wis., shot this wolf that lunged at him while he was in a duck blind with two younger cousins. The incident occurred on a tributary to the Rainbow Flowage in Oneida County. (Photo by Jim Lund)

Chase Melton, a 19-year-old duck hunter from Sugar Camp, Wis., shot and killed a gray wolf on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Oneida County when one of several wolves that surrounded him and two younger cousins lunged at their duck blind.
For this article, Wisconsin Outdoor News was able to interview an older hunter who was set up near Melton and his cousins. Jim Lund, of St. Germain, witnessed the entire episode that unfolded while hunting a tributary of the Rainbow Flowage in Oneida County between the towns of Sugar Camp and St. Germain.

