Steve Carney: Dove hunting at its finest in western Minnesota

The timing of my two-day hunt was specifically determined by watching the weather forecast and hunting two days in a row with temperatures in the upper 80s.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here