Pennsylvania Mixed Bag: Hunters Sharing the Harvest expecting record venison donations

State College, Pa. — Leaders of Hunters Sharing the Harvest recently revealed that they are expecting a record level of venison donations during the upcoming hunting seasons.

The group is seeking volunteers to act as county coordinators to support its mission. Those interested in being a coordinator should visit here.

Corporate supporters and individual donors are also needed to fund the processing of venison. Businesses wishing to support the mission of Hunters Sharing the Harvest should contact Randy Ferguson at 866-474-2141 or randy@sharedeer.org.

Individuals can support Hunters Sharing the Harvest with a monetary donation of any amount online.

Pittsburgh — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently joined Pittsburgh city leaders for a celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic fountain at Point State Park. Gov. Josh Shapiro and Pittsburgh Mayor Gainey proclaimed Aug. 28 “Point State Park Fountain Day” at the state and city level, respectively, in honor of the fountain turning 50.

More than 1.8 million people visit Point State Park each year and the fountain is often the destination for people looking to take in the beauty of the city and the three rivers, according to Dunn.

Nansen, Mckinley Tar Sites Cleanup Project

Marienville, Pa. — The U.S. Forest Service recently announced that public comments are being accepted on the remedial action selection for the Nansen and Mckinley Tar Sites Cleanup Project in the Allegheny National Forest.

The project is located along Coon Run and Wolf Run, headwater tributaries for the South Branch of Tionesta Creek, in Elk County. The proposed remedial actions and background information are available for review in the Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis report posted on the forest website.

The Nansen and McKinley Tar Sites historically were used to manufacture wood chemicals including charcoal, methanol, and acetate lime in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The sites are contaminated by byproducts from this historical operation such as wood tar, discarded on ground near streams during production.

New Promised Land Park Assistant Manager

Harrisburg — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the appointment of Sara Jade Woodsmith to serve as the assistant manager for the Promised Land State Park Complex in Pike and Wayne counties.

Promised Land State Park is a nearly 3,000-acre park on the Pocono Plateau and is surrounded by the Delaware State Forest. Promised Land offers fishing and boating in two lakes, rustic cabins, camping, hiking, and more.

Woodsmith is an Epsom, New Hampshire, native who earned a biology degree from Eastern University. She began her career with the department as a resource ranger at Tyler State Park before applying for the park manager trainee program and training in state parks’ southcentral region in 2023.

DCNR Marks Smokey’s Birthday at Mont Alto

Mont Alto, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently visited Mont Alto State Park to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 80th birthday.

The iconic wildfire prevention spokesperson was officially “born” Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and Ad Council developed the symbol for forest fire prevention. Since then, Smokey has been at the center of the longest running, and one of the most successful, public service advertising campaigns in U.S. history.

Smokey was initially brought to life by Artist Albert Staehle pouring a bucket of water on a campfire and saying, “Care will prevent nine out of 10 fires.”

In 1947, his slogan became the familiar “Only YOU can prevent forest fires!”

‘Recovery In Nature’ Across 9 State Parks

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Departments of Drug and Alcohol Programs and Conservation and Natural Resources recently announced the agencies’ Recovery in Nature initiative, which will run throughout September in conjunction with National Recovery Month.

Recovery in Nature is designed to remind Pennsylvanians of the healing power of nature – particularly for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder – and encourage Pennsylvanians to take advantage of trails and waterways across the commonwealth.

The goal of National Recovery Month is to come together, celebrate individuals in recovery, and offer hope to those who are struggling with substance-use disorder.

At Last, Nest Success for Common Terns

Erie, Pa. — Though never widespread – common terns once nested at Presque Isle State Park here. Historical records from the 1930s reveal there were 100 breeding pairs on Gull Point, at the east end of the park.

The species was considered “extirpated” – completely lost – from Pennsylvania by 1985. A single pair returned in 1999, moving the species up to the state’s endangered species list where they’ve remained ever since. Following invasive plant control to restore beach habitat, terns have attempted to nest on Gull Point.

Finally, there’s good news. For the first time in 60 years, common terns have nested successfully in the Keystone State. On Aug. 17, two tern chicks fledged at Presque Isle State Park.