Pennsylvania fisheries biologists want to learn more about an invasive species that is confounding them but delighting many anglers in southeastern and south-central Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is partnering with Penn State in a study of northern snakeheads, a non-native predator now in the lower reaches of the Delaware, Schuylkill and Susquehanna rivers, Redmond and Edgewood lakes, Octoraro Reservoir, and Conowingo Reservoir just over the state line in Maryland.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here