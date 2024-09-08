Study led by Penn State looks at fate of eDNA in streams

A bottle of water sampled from a lake or river can reveal what fish, amphibians, insects and bacteria are present, thanks to environmental DNA – or eDNA – the genetic material shed by organisms.

This way of measuring transforms scientists’ ability to determine the extent of aquatic life in various water bodies, according to a team led by Daniel Allen, associate professor of aquatic ecology at Penn State. The U.S. National Science Foundation awarded Allen and his team, which includes partners at the University of Alabama and the University of North Texas, a $1.95 million, five-year grant to support a project focused on analyzing how eDNA moves in streams across the continent.

