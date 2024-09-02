Hunting from ladder stands can be more effective with the right plan

If you drive through whitetail territory, which is pretty much everywhere, you can’t help but notice the proliferation of box blinds.
What was once mostly a Texas thing has spread throughout the Midwest and East, and it’s here to stay. It’s also not an option for everyone. While cheaper, DIY-type box blinds won’t break the bank, the upper end of the pre-fab models can carry a steep price tag, and they can require some heavy-ish machinery to set them up.
Fortunately for most hunters, there are other options for season-long setups, the best being the ladder stand.