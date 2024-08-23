Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman begin the show recapping the results of the 2024 federal waterfowl survey, which showed a 5% increase in continental breeding ducks. Then Modern Carnivore podcast host Mark Norquist joins Rob to co-host a segment from Game Fair interviewing Ian Donovan on his military dog training experience. Jon Hansen from DNR Fisheries drops in to talk about some proposed special regs, notably for highly pressured crappies. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the show with chatter on fishing regs, the Sept. 5 deadline for antlerless deer tags, trail cams, and an avoidable black bear attack in Montana.
Episode 502 – Federal waterfowl survey, military dog training, special fishing regs, bear attack
