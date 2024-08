Ian Donovan is driven by patriotism to serve and defend the United States, and that’s what motivated him to leave his job as a roughneck on Gulf of Mexico oil rigs and become a Green Beret in the U.S. Army Special Forces.

He is also driven by a love of dogs and dog training. What began in his childhood – raising and training hunting dogs – resulted in managing dogs for the Army during six deployments. Dog training continues to this day, now as an expert working with a dog food company.

