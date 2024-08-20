Federal duck count offers hope for 2024 waterfowlers

Breeding duck numbers are up for the first time since 2015, and wetland conditions have improved across wide swathes of the all-important prairie pothole region, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 2024 Waterfowl Population Status report released Tuesday.

The continental breeding population of ducks was estimated at 33.99 million, a 5% increase from last year but still 4% below the long-term average, while May pond counts, often a harbinger of breeding habitat conditions and potential production, increased by 4% (5.16 million total ponds) over last spring.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here