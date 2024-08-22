Upcoming Minnesota DNR auction includes more than 300 confiscated items

During the past few years, the Minnesota DNR has seized, then confiscated various fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment from individuals who’ve violated game and fish laws.
Those confiscated items will be auctioned off, virtually, during two upcoming auctions. Online bidding for the first auction begins at 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23 where interested individuals can sift through items. If participants wish to see items in person, they may go to Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, too.