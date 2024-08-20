The Minnesota DNR has confirmed that zebra mussels have been found in more lakes across the state. Here are the details.
MN Daily Update: Zebra mussels found in more state lakes
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Wisconsin State Roundup: Audit needed on DNR spending before a license fee increase is approved
Veteran reporter Tim Eisele, in this issue, dips a toe into the swirling mess that is the DNR’s budget situation.
WI Daily Update: Sharptailed grouse season remains closed in 2024
The Wisconsin DNR announced that although the spring population survey results indicate a slight increase, the sharptailed grouse hunting season
Wisconsin research indicates hunting, trapping has little impact on coyote populations
Coyotes are doing well in Wisconsin and throughout their range across the Continental U.S. and Canada. Despite liberal regulations, hunting