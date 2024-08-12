Ohio DNR ushers in seven new Hall of Fame members

Columbus — On July 31, the Ohio DNR (ODNR) celebrated and honored Ohioans for their lifetime achievements in conservation and protection of Ohio’s natural resources with a ceremony to recognize Cardinal Award winners and Hall of Fame inductees.

Gov. Mike DeWine and ODNR Director Mary Mertz honored seven outstanding individuals who were inducted into the Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame.

“The Hall of Fame honors people who have made conservation their lifetime mission,” said Mertz. “We want to recognize the decades of work and stewardship our new Hall of Fame members have provided for the benefit of all Ohioans. We hope that this inspires future generations to continue this amazing work.”

The Ohio Natural Resources Hall of Fame award was created in 1966 to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to protecting Ohio’s natural resources. With today’s inductions, the number of people presented with this honor is 193.

New inductees are as follows:

Michael Budzik

Michael Budzik began his career at the ODNR Division of Wildlife at the Wolf Creek Wildlife Area in 1975. He moved around the state to take other jobs within the division and climbed the ladder until he became chief of the Division of Wildlife from 1995 to 2003.

He was instrumental in many initiatives throughout his career, including purchasing land for preservations and Wildlife Protection Areas and educating the public about wildlife management.

Budzik has received many awards throughout his career such as Ohio’s Man of the Year Award from the Woods and Water Conservation Association, Conservationist of the Year Award from League of Ohio Sportsmen, and more.

Leon Mertz

Leon Mertz has served as a key promoter of Lake Loramie and the Ohio state parks system for more than 10 years.

He is president of the Lake Loramie Improvement Association and led a campaign to install adaptive boating/kayak launches as well as accessible trails and equipment. On top of his many lake improvement projects, Mertz is a wildlife photographer and kayak instructor.

Nancy Stranahan

Nancy Stranahan has been described as “a force of nature” due to her exemplary leadership skills and naturalist experience and passion that separates her from others.

For 15 years she worked as a naturalist and eventually chief naturalist, overseeing the outdoor interpretive program for ODNRs state parks. She later co-founded the Arc of Appalachia Preserve system in 1995 and remains the executive director for the group.

Under her leadership, the preserve system has protected nearly 11,000 acres of land which helped protect 100 species of state-listed plant and animal species in the process.

Peg VanVleet

Peg VanVleet has been the captain of Blue Sky Charters since 2011 – a sport fishing charter that tours anglers around Lake Erie in search of walleyes, perch, and other fish.

Captain VanVleet has long supported the ODNR Division of Wildlife, notably organizing charter boat captains for Governor’s Fish Ohio Day. She also advocates for outdoor enthusiasts and conservation funding initiatives at the Ohio Statehouse and attends various conservation events.

Captain VanVleet is highly decorated for her dedication to Lake Erie and the angling community, having received awards such as the 2016 Captain of the Year from the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association and the 2023 Shore Award for hospitality in tourism.

In 2022, she was appointed as Vice President of Environmental Issues for Lake Erie by the Lake Erie Charter Boat Association, and she actively promotes conservation and is a mentor for young anglers, demonstrating her dedication to Lake Erie and the angling community.

Milton Brent

Milton Brent served ODNR from 1972 to 2001 as a wildlife officer.

He started his career at Ohio Wildlife Academy and became the first black wildlife officer in Ohio when he was commissioned in the summer of 1972. Brent found a welcoming work environment, where his passion for hunting and fishing allowed him to excel in his career.

Milt became the division’s expert on waterfowl enforcement, using updated methods and aerial surveys to locate illegal baiting sites. Known as “Black Duck” for his prowess in the duck marshes, Brent wore the nickname with pride, and became well known in the marshes, swamps, and tributaries throughout Northwest Ohio for his knowledge, amiability, and outstanding law enforcement work.

This honor was awarded posthumously. Brent’s daughter, Angela Martinez, accepted the award on his behalf.

Rev. Pascal Bright

Rev. Pascal Bright, who is known to many as “the father of Hocking Hills State Park,” was instrumental in convincing the state government to purchase the land that is now Hocking Hills State Park.

For years, he submitted articles to The Columbus Dispatch that would expound upon the beauty of the land, putting a spotlight on the rolling hills of Appalachia. He went on to serve in the state committee to acquire the land for Hocking Hills. After the state park was designated, he held services in Ash Cave, with the goal to share the beauty of the park with his congregation.

This honor was awarded posthumously. Christopher Bright, Rev. Bright’s great grandnephew, accepted the award on his behalf.

Emmett Conway, Jr.

Emmett Conway, Jr., the founder and CEO of Superior Hardwoods of Ohio Inc., which is renowned for sustainable practices, offering lumber production and expert forest management services. Conway’s influence extends beyond business; he has mentored countless leaders in Ohio’s forest products industry, advocating for ethical land stewardship and forest management practices.

A lifelong outdoorsman, Conway’s dedication to Ohio’s forests and his pivotal role in the Paul Bunyan Show – an industry trade show that educates the public on the process of cutting timber – earned him recognition from the Ohio Forestry Program in 2021. Now Emmett Conway, Jr. will join his father Emmett Conway, Sr. in the Natural Resources Hall of Fame.

This honor was awarded posthumously. Adam Conway, Emmett Conway Jr.’s son, accepted the award on his behalf.

The Cardinal Awards

In addition to the Hall of Fame inductions, ODNR also presented the Cardinal Award to six Ohioans. The Cardinal Award, created in 1971, honors individuals and organizations that demonstrate exceptional awareness and concern for ideals reflected in the department’s mission statement: To ensure a balance between the wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all.

Cardinal Award recipients have included outdoor writers, educators, farmers, biologists, naturalists, businesses, sporting organizations, and volunteers across the state of Ohio.

Award winners are as follows:

Glen Alexander

Glen Alexander joined ODNR as the chief of the Division of Parks and Recreation in 1991, which was a time when large budget cuts threatened the state park system.

Despite the circumstances, Alexander made significant contributions to Ohio State Parks by addressing a backlog of maintenance repairs, streamlining park management, and empowering local managers to create revenue-generating opportunities.

Linda Allen

Linda Allen is the esteemed director of KAMP Dovetail located at Rocky Fork State Park. She has dedicated 42 years to this volunteer-run summer camp, bringing together people with and people without disabilities to create a harmonious and supportive environment.

Each year, KAMP Dovetail hosts 250 campers, guiding them through activities such as swimming, crafts, camping, and more.

José Fernández

José Fernández’s work aligns with the ODNR and the Division of Forestry’s missions to protect and promote forests and the environment for the benefit of all Ohioans. He is a highly respected forestry and environmental professional at Ahlum and Arbor Tree Preservation.

As an International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) Board Certified Master Arborist, he shares his extensive knowledge to advance the program goals of the Ohio ISA.

Roy Kroll

Roy Kroll has been a dedicated advocate for the conservation of wetlands within the Lake Erie Coastal Marshes since 1979.

He earned his master of science degree studying the ecology of nesting blue-winged teal in these marshes, and he has spent 45 years managing, restoring, and championing wetland conservation. Roy managed 4,500 acres of wetlands at Winous Point Marsh Conservancy from 1983-2008, elevating the marshes to some of the top wetland habitats in Ohio.

His work with Ducks Unlimited and later with Standing Rush, a 550-plus-acre wetland complex, transformed degraded wetlands into thriving habitats for thousands of migrating waterbirds and resident wildlife species.

Roger Osborne

Roger Osborne has dedicated many years to promoting re-mining in Ohio, resulting in the reclamation of miles of abandoned mine land highwalls, pits, and streams.

His efforts include implementing new incentives for remining through modified permits and procedures while ensuring that Ohio’s mine reclamation laws are aligned with federal standards and fairly enforced.

Elmer Heyob, Jr.

Elmer Heyob, Jr., is fondly known for his contributions and dedication to ODNR’s muskie program. The program creates and maintains “catch and release” trophy fishing opportunities through fish stocking, conservative fisheries management, and relationships with dedicated anglers.

Heyob became known as “Mr. Muskie” as he was recognized twice by the Ohio Huskie Muskie Club, the oldest organized fishing club in Ohio, for his work with the program and in April 2023 was elected to the inaugural class of the Central Ohio Muskies Inc. Chapter Hall of Fame. Heyob was employed by ODNR for 30 years until retiring in 2011.

This honor was awarded posthumously. His daughter, Kelsey Heyob, accepted the award on behalf of her dad.

ODNR will be accepting nominations for the 2025 class of Hall of Fame/Cardinal Awards next spring/early summer.