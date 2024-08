Things are relatively quiet along the epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in deer front in this midsummer writing for Ohio.

So says Mike Tonkovich, the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s deer program administrator, in a short note to me in late July. Tonkovich said one deer from Logan County was headed to the lab to test for EHD on the very day that I e-mailed him (July 30) to check on disease status in the state. However, Tonkovich warns, it’s still early.

