Ohio DNR to host deer hunts at eight preserves this fall

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves will hold special deer hunts at eight state nature preserves across Ohio during the 2024-25 hunting season. These locations were identified as areas where deer populations pose a threat to native plant communities. The division is offering both gun and archery hunts this year.

Special gun hunts will be offered at Boch Hollow and Stage’s Pond state nature preserves. Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve will offer archery, gun, and muzzleloader hunting opportunities. The remaining hunts at Caesar Creek, Davey Woods, Goll Woods, Hueston Woods, and Lawrence Woods state nature preserves will be archery only.

Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology, according to ODNR. Excessive browsing, when deer feed on leaves and plants, can negatively impact many sensitive habitats and has been linked to increasing the spread of non-native, invasive plant species.

Hunters must attend a mandatory meeting for each preserve he or she would like to hunt. After each meeting, hunters will have an opportunity to purchase a $5 ticket to be entered into the preserve’s special hunt drawing. Hunters who wish to apply for hunts at multiple sites will have to attend multiple meetings and purchase additional tickets. Entry forms will not be accepted by mail.

After the drawing, successful entrants will be asked to remain for a pre-hunt orientation. Other special hunt requirements include:

• Hunters must possess a valid 2024-2025 hunting license to purchase tickets.

• Names will be randomly drawn and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. For archery hunts, an orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.

• Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner. The partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

• Hunters interested in the Lake Katharine gun, muzzleloader, and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.

Some of the hunts this year will be “antlerless deer only,” while others will allow the taking of antlered deer but only after harvesting an antlerless deer first. Other special regulations will be addressed at the orientation meetings following the drawings.

This year’s hunt locations and meeting dates are as follows:

• Boch Hollow (Hocking County) – Gun, mandatory meeting: Saturday, Aug. 24, 11:30 a.m. at 7211 Bremen Road, Logan. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at 740-380-8919 or email levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov

• Caesar Creek (Warren County) – Late Season Archery, mandatory meeting: Saturday, Aug. 24, Noon, at Preserve Parking Lot, 4080 Corwin Road, Oregonia. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at 937-418-8710 or email eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov

• Davey Woods (Champaign County) – Archery, mandatory meeting: Saturday, Aug. 24, 4 p.m. at Preserve parking area, 7661 Lonesome Road, St. Paris. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov.

• Goll Woods (Fulton County) – Archery, mandatory meeting: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. at Preserve Office, 26093 County Road F, Archbold. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at 419- 445-1775 or email ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

• Hueston Woods (Butler and Preble counties) – Late Season Archery, Mandatory Meeting: Saturday, Aug. 24, 8 a.m. at State Park Conference Center, 6301 Park Office Road, College Corner. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Eric Sagasser at 937-418-8710 or email eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov or Preserve Manager Michelle Comer at 937-537-6173 or email michelle.comer@dnr.ohio.gov

• Lake Katharine (Jackson County) – Gun, Muzzleloader, and Archery, mandatory meeting: Saturday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m. at Preserve Office, 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Coleman Minney at 740-979-9707 or email Coleman.Minney@dnr.ohio.gov

• Lawrence Woods (Hardin County) – Archery, mandatory meeting: Saturday, Aug. 24, 2 p.m. at Preserve parking area, 13278 County Road 190, Kenton. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Ryan Schroeder at 419-445-1775 or email ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

• Stage’s Pond (Pickaway County) – Gun, mandatory meeting: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9 a.m. at Preserve office, 4792 Hagerty Road, Ashville. For more information, contact Preserve Manager Levi Miller at 740- 380-8919 or email levi.miller@dnr.ohio.gov