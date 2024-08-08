Winners chosen for Minnesota’s 2025 trout and salmon stamp, walleye stamp contests

Shakopee, Minn., artist Mark Thone won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a rainbow trout, and Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick won the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye. Judging for both contests was held on Aug. 1.

In the trout and salmon stamp contest, which had 11 eligible submissions, the runner-up was Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with an acrylic painting of a brown trout. Third place went to Eric Wallace of Maple Grove with a harboard/gesso/acrylic oil/lacquer painted rainbow trout.

In the walleye stamp contest, which had seven eligible submissions, the runner-up was Mark Thone of Shakopee with an acrylic painting of a walleye. Third place went to Stuart Nelson of Cloquet with an acrylic painting of a walleye.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes.

Revenue from trout and salmon stamps, which are required for anglers ages 18-64 who fish in designated trout water or possess trout, is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work. Visit the stamp webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.