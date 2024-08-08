Search
Thursday, August 8th, 2024
Winners chosen for Minnesota’s 2025 trout and salmon stamp, walleye stamp contests

Stephen Hamrick, of Lakeville, Minn., won the walleye stamp contest with this acrylic painting of a walleye. (Minnesota DNR photo)

Shakopee, Minn., artist Mark Thone won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a rainbow trout, and Lakeville artist Stephen Hamrick won the walleye stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a walleye. Judging for both contests was held on Aug. 1.

In the trout and salmon stamp contest, which had 11 eligible submissions, the runner-up was Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with an acrylic painting of a brown trout. Third place went to Eric Wallace of Maple Grove with a harboard/gesso/acrylic oil/lacquer painted rainbow trout.

In the walleye stamp contest, which had seven eligible submissions, the runner-up was Mark Thone of Shakopee with an acrylic painting of a walleye. Third place went to Stuart Nelson of Cloquet with an acrylic painting of a walleye.

Mark Thone won the Minnesota trout and salmon stamp contest with this acrylic painting of a rainbow trout. (Minnesota DNR photo)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to purchase walleye for stocking in Minnesota’s lakes.

Minnesota DNR takes a cautious approach to 2024 deer hunting

Follow these three patterns to catch August muskies

CDC clarifies its recent ‘dog import’ guidelines, but it’s not good enough, says one hunter advocacy group

Revenue from trout and salmon stamps, which are required for anglers ages 18-64 who fish in designated trout water or possess trout, is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work. Visit the stamp webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.

